Three drugs peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Police raided various drug dens in Taxila and Wah and arrested three drug dealers and recovered over 4 kilograms of narcotics from their possession.

Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told media that Taxila Police during a crackdown raided and recovered 1.

26-kilogram chars from the drug dealer Zakir, and 1.30-kilogram of chars from drug dealer Akhlaq.

While Wah Cantonment raided the den of Basheer Kiyani and recovered 2.20-kilogram chars from his possession.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused under section 9- of the CNSA act and started further investigation.