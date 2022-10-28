Three Drugs Peddlers Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Police raided various drug dens in Taxila and Wah and arrested three drug dealers and recovered over 4 kilograms of narcotics from their possession.
Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told media that Taxila Police during a crackdown raided and recovered 1.
26-kilogram chars from the drug dealer Zakir, and 1.30-kilogram of chars from drug dealer Akhlaq.
While Wah Cantonment raided the den of Basheer Kiyani and recovered 2.20-kilogram chars from his possession.
He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused under section 9- of the CNSA act and started further investigation.