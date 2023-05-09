UrduPoint.com

Three Drugs Peddlers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Jahanian Police on Tuesday arrested three drug pushers involved in inter-provincial narcotics smuggling and recovered 3.8 kg of charras from their possession.

According to the police spokesperson, acting on a tip-off by a local informer, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Alam, Imran and Zakiullah, a resident of Laki Marwat.

A case has been registered against all arrested accused while further investigation was underway.

DPO Rana Umar said eradicating the drug menace from society was the first priority of the police. He said the drug pushers were held from Lakh Tibbi, Qaba Jahanian and Adda Pervaiz Walla. He appreciated the performance of the Jahanian police team for taking timely action against anti-social elements.

