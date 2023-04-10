Three drugs peddlers held, narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Jahanian police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered four kg of heroine and charras from their possession.

According to the police spokesperson, the seized drugs were of Rs. 2 million worth. The police also recovered stake money amounting to Rs.

15,50,000 from the possession of the arrested accused identified as Zafar Khan, a resident of chak no. 57/10-R, Rizwan Ahmad, a resident of 62/10-R and Amjad, a resident of Chuk no. 107/10-R.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics Act.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq said the action against drug dealers would continue unabated.