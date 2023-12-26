Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drug peddlers were sentenced to different terms by different courts in Attock on Tuesday. In the first case, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Tuesday sentenced to 9 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine over a narcotics dealer who was arrested by Police during a raid at his narcotics in the limits of Attock Saddar Police station during this year

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Three drug peddlers were sentenced to different terms by different courts in Attock on Tuesday. In the first case, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Tuesday sentenced to 9 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine over a narcotics dealer who was arrested by Police during a raid at his narcotics in the limits of Attock Saddar Police station during this year.

The convict Mehran Bukshwas arrested under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 after recovery of 1.05 kilogram of hashish from his possession. The judge of the special CNS court district and session Judge AttockAsad Ali pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 0.1 million over him.

Moreover, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment besides imposing fine on a narcotics dealer who was arrested by Police during a raid at his narcotics den in the limits of Hazro Police station during this year. The convict Muhammad Riaz was arrested under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 after recovery of 1.

93 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

The judge of the special CNS court additional session Judge Attock Nadeem AbbasSaqi pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine Rs80 thousand fine over him.

Separately, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced to 10 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine on a narcotics dealer who was arrested by Police during a raid at his narcotics in the limits of Hazro Police station this year. The convict Niaz Akbar was arrested under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 after recovery of 1.52 kilogram of hashish from his possession.

The judge of the special CNS court district and session Judge AttockAsad Ali pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs0.125 million fine over him.