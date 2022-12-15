UrduPoint.com

Three Drugs Peddles Arrested, Contraband Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession. According to Police sources, Taxila Police recovered 2.20 kilograms chars from Sher Afzal while 1.

60 kilogram chars was recovered from Irfan Ullah.

Similarly, Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.80 kilograms chars from Toufeeq.

Cases were registered against them in respective police stations and further investigations were started.

