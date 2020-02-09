Three drugs pushers arrested

SIALKOT, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 5.120 kg hashish from their possession.

Sadr police, during routine patrolling, checked a person identified as Iftikhar near Dhlam Ghazi village and recovered 2.

080 kg hashish from him.

The same police arrested Shahid from Ura Chowk and recovered 1.620 kg hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Naikpura police arrested Farman from Aimen-e-bad Road with 1.420 kg hashish.

Cases have been registered against the accused.