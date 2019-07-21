Three drugs pushers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 72-bottle of liquor and 3.020 kg chars from their possessions.

According to police sources here on Sunday, PS Hajipura, during routine patrolling, intercepted Shahbaz Masih near Shahabpura and recovered 50-bottle of liquor from his possession.

PS Kowali arrested Ilyas Masih from Mujahid Road and recovered 22-bottle of liquor from him.

Meanwhile, PS Cantt. arrested Zaheer from village Barath and recovered 3.020 kg chars from him.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.