Three Drugs Pushers Held

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 72-bottle of liquor and 3.020 kg chars from their possessions.

According to police sources here on Sunday, PS Hajipura, during routine patrolling, intercepted Shahbaz Masih near Shahabpura and recovered 50-bottle of liquor from his possession.

PS Kowali arrested Ilyas Masih from Mujahid Road and recovered 22-bottle of liquor from him.

Meanwhile, PS Cantt. arrested Zaheer from village Barath and recovered 3.020 kg chars from him.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

