SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 3.750kg charas.

According to the police, PS Sadr Daska, arrested Naseer of Satwala and recovered 1.450kg charas from him.

Meanwhile, PS Motara manged to arrest Imran and Tanveer near Pull Nehr Motara with 1.2kg and 1.1kg hashish.

The police registered a case and started investigations.