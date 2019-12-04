UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drugs Pushers Rounded Up In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Three drugs pushers rounded up in Sialkot

Police have arrested three drugs pushers and recovered 4.440 kg hash from their possessions here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three drugs pushers and recovered 4.440 kg hash from their possessions here on Wednesday.

PS Hajipura, on receiving information, managed to arrest Aurangzeb near Kothi school with 1.

640 kg hash and Sagheer from Fateh Garh with 1.460 kg hash.

Meanwhile, PS Sadr Pasrur intercepted Qiasar at Pasrur Road and recovered 1.340 kg hash from his possessions.

Police had registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Road Pasrur From

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

4 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

17 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

41 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

43 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

1 hour ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.