Three drugs pushers rounded up in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Police have arrested three drugs pushers and recovered 4.440 kg hash from their possessions here on Wednesday.

PS Hajipura, on receiving information, managed to arrest Aurangzeb near Kothi school with 1.

640 kg hash and Sagheer from Fateh Garh with 1.460 kg hash.

Meanwhile, PS Sadr Pasrur intercepted Qiasar at Pasrur Road and recovered 1.340 kg hash from his possessions.

Police had registered separate cases against them and started investigations.