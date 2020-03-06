UrduPoint.com
Three Drugs Pushers Rounded Up In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:29 PM

Three drugs pushers rounded up in Sialkot

Police on Friday arrested three drugs pushers and recovered 4.085 kg charas from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) : Police on Friday arrested three drugs pushers and recovered 4.085 kg charas from their possessions.

According to police here on Friday,the teams of various police stations conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested three drug pushers.

PS Sambrial intercepted Iqbal near Dry-Port Trust and recovered 1.500 kg chars from his possession.

PS Motra arrested Shakeel near the village of Adha and recovered 1.360 kg chars from him,whereas PS Ugoki arrested Tanveer from Ugoki More with 1.225 kg charas.

Police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

