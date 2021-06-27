UrduPoint.com
Three Drunkards Die After Drinking Toxic Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

Three drunkards die after drinking toxic liquor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Three drunkards were killed after drinking toxic liquor here at Behaar Colony at Thermal road on Sunday.

According to police, three persons namely Sabir, Pervez and Kora were drinking liquor when they went unconscious due to toxic liquor.

A drunkard persons namely Sabir died at the spot while other two were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital where they died.

The heirs staged protest demonstration against the local drug dealer Machar involved in selling toxic liquor in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan

