Three DSPs Suspended For Misconduct
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken strict action under
discipline by issuing orders to suspend three DSPs.
The IG Punjab suspended three DSPs for misconduct, inefficiency and poor performances,
official notifications had also been issued in this regard.
DSP Headquarters Sahiwal and former SDPO Dehli Gate Multan Muhammad Shehbaz Gul,
SDPO Sadar Jhang Muhammad Aslam, and SDPO Baragarh Nankana Sahib Saleem Haider Shah
had been suspended.
DSP Saleem Haider Shah was suspended for benefiting suspects in various cases and issuing
a false FIR. DSP Muhammad Aslam was suspended for wrongfully naming two innocent people in an FIR
besides issuing an illegal detention order while DSP Shehbaz Gul was suspended for helping
the land mafia.
The IG Punjab said that the police were a disciplined force with a strict system of accountability
and further legal action would be taken against the suspended DSPs according to the rules
and regulations.
Recent Stories
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven farmers booked over water theft8 minutes ago
-
Robber fears of peoples' chase commits suicide18 minutes ago
-
On Independence Day, President grants 90-day remission to elderly, juvenile prisoners18 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure policies’ blessings at grassroots level28 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories47 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans horns, whistles ahead of Independence Day48 minutes ago
-
Man booked for filing wrong complaint48 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..58 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused58 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away1 hour ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap1 hour ago