Three DSPs suspended for misconduct

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken strict action under

discipline by issuing orders to suspend three DSPs.

The IG Punjab suspended three DSPs for misconduct, inefficiency and poor performances,

official notifications had also been issued in this regard.

DSP Headquarters Sahiwal and former SDPO Dehli Gate Multan Muhammad Shehbaz Gul,

SDPO Sadar Jhang Muhammad Aslam, and SDPO Baragarh Nankana Sahib Saleem Haider Shah

had been suspended.

DSP Saleem Haider Shah was suspended for benefiting suspects in various cases and issuing

a false FIR. DSP Muhammad Aslam was suspended for wrongfully naming two innocent people in an FIR

besides issuing an illegal detention order while DSP Shehbaz Gul was suspended for helping

the land mafia.

The IG Punjab said that the police were a disciplined force with a strict system of accountability

and further legal action would be taken against the suspended DSPs according to the rules

and regulations.