Open Menu

Three DSPs Suspended For Misconduct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Three DSPs suspended for misconduct

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken strict action under

discipline by issuing orders to suspend three DSPs.

The IG Punjab suspended three DSPs for misconduct, inefficiency and poor performances,

official notifications had also been issued in this regard.

DSP Headquarters Sahiwal and former SDPO Dehli Gate Multan Muhammad Shehbaz Gul,

SDPO Sadar Jhang Muhammad Aslam, and SDPO Baragarh Nankana Sahib Saleem Haider Shah

had been suspended.

DSP Saleem Haider Shah was suspended for benefiting suspects in various cases and issuing

a false FIR. DSP Muhammad Aslam was suspended for wrongfully naming two innocent people in an FIR

besides issuing an illegal detention order while DSP Shehbaz Gul was suspended for helping

the land mafia.

The IG Punjab said that the police were a disciplined force with a strict system of accountability

and further legal action would be taken against the suspended DSPs according to the rules

and regulations.

Related Topics

Multan Police Poor Punjab Sahiwal Jhang Nankana Sahib FIR

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

21 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

47 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan