Three Eateries Sealed For Unhygienic Condition

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:14 PM

Three eateries sealed for unhygienic condition

Punjab food authority (PFA) sealed three food points over unhygienic condition found in their premises during official checking held here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) sealed three food points over unhygienic condition found in their premises during official checking held here Wednesday.

The team led by deputy director operations sealed Al-Faizan Foods, located Khanewal road, for it had reduced nutritional value in its beverages.

Moreover, it had been using untraceable constituents in preparation of mango pulp beverage, said DG food authority Rifaqat Ali.

Defective cleanliness arrangements were witnessed inside washroom of production area, it was said.

A locally famous NN company was closed down allegedly for preparing fake beverages. It was charged of mixing unhealthy flavours, colours and chemicals into the beverages.

Similarly, another food company selling brands of global repute was also sealed following the same charges. Strict warning was issued but no fine was imposed against the malpractice, stated the authority.

DG food authority warned of people who were playing with lives of commoners through selling adulterated or unhealthy foods items.

