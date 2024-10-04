Three Education Officials Suspended For Poor Performance:
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for school Education and Higher Education Department Rana Sikandar Hayat suspended three education officials due to poor performance.
According to a handout issued here,the suspended officials include Sarfraz Gujjar, Director of Colleges Sargodha,Akhtar Baloch, CEO Education and Secretary Education Board Sargodha and Waqas Ahmed, Assistant Director Admin CEO Office.
Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat took this action following complaints and unsatisfactory educational results.
He reviewed the board’s performance and expressed strong displeasure over the overall performance of officials.
The minister directed the officials to improve their performance, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy on performance issues.
