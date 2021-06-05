Three electricity pilferers caught

SIALKOT, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Three persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through tampering with meter in the district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Muradpur police raided at Gohadpur and caught red handed Yasir, Majid and Qamar Abbas while pilfering electricity.

Cases have been registered against the accused.