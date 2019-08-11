Three electrocuted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Three persons, including a child, were electrocuted in various parts of Sialkot district on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Ramzan (65) got an electric shock from a water pump and died on the spot.

Likewise, electrician Tayyab (20) died of electric shock in Dhalay Wali village, while four-year-old Muhammad was electrocuted while playing in accumulated water near an electric motor in Mehmood Pura village.