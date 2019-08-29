Three Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:06 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) Three people, including a girl, were electrocuted in incidents here on Thursday.
According to the Rescue 1122, Qamar Maseih was painting a wall when his stair touched with main electric wires and he suffered a fatal electric shock.
Separately, Yasir was repairing an electric water pump when he touched a live electric wire and died instantly.
Meanwhile, a student girl, Maheen in Chak No 452-GB, received a fatal electric while switching on a fan.