UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Electrocuted To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:30 AM

Three electrocuted to death

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Three people including a kid were electrocuted to death in various parts of the district on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Ramzan (65) suffered severe electric shock from water pump in Bhaguwal Awan village and he died on the spot.

In another incident, electrician Tayyab (20) died of electric shocks in Dhalay Wali village.

While, a four-year-old Muhammad died of electric shock while playing in accumulated water near an electric motor in Mehmood Pura village.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the dead to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Water Died Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

14 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.