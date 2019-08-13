Three electrocuted to death

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Three people including a kid were electrocuted to death in various parts of the district on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Ramzan (65) suffered severe electric shock from water pump in Bhaguwal Awan village and he died on the spot.

In another incident, electrician Tayyab (20) died of electric shocks in Dhalay Wali village.

While, a four-year-old Muhammad died of electric shock while playing in accumulated water near an electric motor in Mehmood Pura village.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the dead to nearby hospital.