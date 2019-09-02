Three electrocuted to death in Jamshoro district

In separate incidents in Jamshoro district on Monday, three young men lost their lives due to electrocution including one by the lightening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :In separate incidents in Jamshoro district on Monday, three young men lost their lives due to electrocution including one by the lightening.

According to the police, a private electrician, 25 years old Abdul Sattar Mallah, was electrocuted while working over an electric pole in Kotri SITE area.

He was rushed to Kotri Taluka Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

In another incident in Kotri's Bhitai Colony, another private electrician 32 years old Riaz Unar was electrocuted while working at a private residence.

The lightening reportedly struck 25 years old Nazar Muhammad Sunehro in Thana Bula Khan town killing him on the spot.