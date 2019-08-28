Three employees of BRT dismissed over manhandling of journalists

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has dismissed three employees of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) over manhandling media persons during BRT coverage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has dismissed three employees of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) over manhandling media persons during BRT coverage.

The PDA had taken notice of incident of manhandling of media teams and started inquiry of the incident.

Khan Wazir SOG Security BS-26, Yaseen Khan SOG BS-26 and Bilal Safety Supervisor BS-26 were shown the door by the Authority, said official statement issued here on Wednesday.

Since the act of manhandling of any person or group is considered to be an act of crime therefore action of the three employees cannot be tolerated, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Director General PDA Muhammad Aziz visited Peshawar Press Club and apologized over the incident and assured that such incident would not happen in future.