Three Employees Of USC Held For Stealing USC Goods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Civil Line Police claimed to arrest three alleged outlaws involved in theft of goods of Utility Stores Corporation in Muzaffargarh.

According to Police and USC sources, three employs of Utility Stores Corporation namely Asghar, Hassan and Muhammad Mujahid were deputed to supply goods at different USC stores in the city.

The alleged outlaw parked their truck near Fatima Mills and started unloading goods. They shifted the goods at motorcycle loader. However, the in-charges of USC Stores were constantly calling Regional Manager USC about supply of goods as the supply was much delayed.

Regional Manager Naveed Rasool called the officials on Truck but their cell phones were found off.

He started search for the Truck and he found it near Fatima Mills, wherein the three officials of USC were unloading goods and transporting it to motorcycle rickshaw.

Civil Line Police arrested the three outlaws and also recovered stolen goods.

Case was registered against the three employees after application by Regional Manager Naveed Rasool.

