UrduPoint.com

Three Encroachers Booked By CTP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Three encroachers booked by CTP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) anti-encroachment squad got reg0istered separate FIRs against three encroachers for causing trouble in uninterrupted traffic flow during an operation launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, an anti-encroachment patrolling squad of CTP has been formed to prevent traffic related issues due to encroachment. The squad used to launch daily base operation in order to resolve traffic related issues.

During an operation at Bosan road, Chungi No 9, Model Town Chowk and Syedanwala bypass, the anti-encroachment squad removed various encroachments from the road.

The squad also got registered separate FIRs against three encroachers for causing trouble in uninterrupted traffic flow.

The CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai said in a statement issued here on Friday that the anti-encroachment patrolling squad would continue crackdown against encroachments on daily basis and added that strict action would be taken against violators under zero tolerance policy.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 ..

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 billion dollars received from ..

30 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for ma ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for marrying third time

47 minutes ago
 realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

1 hour ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

53 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>