Three encroachers booked by CTP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) anti-encroachment squad got reg0istered separate FIRs against three encroachers for causing trouble in uninterrupted traffic flow during an operation launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, an anti-encroachment patrolling squad of CTP has been formed to prevent traffic related issues due to encroachment. The squad used to launch daily base operation in order to resolve traffic related issues.

During an operation at Bosan road, Chungi No 9, Model Town Chowk and Syedanwala bypass, the anti-encroachment squad removed various encroachments from the road.

The squad also got registered separate FIRs against three encroachers for causing trouble in uninterrupted traffic flow.

The CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai said in a statement issued here on Friday that the anti-encroachment patrolling squad would continue crackdown against encroachments on daily basis and added that strict action would be taken against violators under zero tolerance policy.