Three ETOs Suspended Over Absence From Duty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 10:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Three Excise & Taxation Officers (ETOs) of the Excise and Taxation Department were suspended over absence from duty on Wednesday.

According to the Excise Department spokesperson, a general hold-up is conducted against delinquent vehicles every Wednesday. DG Excise Muhammad Ali has a routine work to check all staff online during such hold-ups. On Wednesday, when he checked, ETO DHA Mazhar Hussain, ETO Johar Town Rana Khushnood and ETO Sheikhupura Moin Shah were not present at the blockades, so they were suspended after the approval of Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar.

DG Excise reprimanded ETO Mandi Bahauddin for poor performance while praised ETO Sialkot for better performance. He directed the officers across the province to be present at the general hold-up at scheduled times and also ensure the attendance of the staff deputed on duty. He said that the attendance of the staff can be checked at any time during the general hold-up so the officers and officials must not show negligence.

