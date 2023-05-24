Three ex-lawmakers of PTI get interim bail in corruption case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court has granted interim bail to three former lawmakers of PTI from Swat till June 01 in a corruption reference filed against them.

All the three accused MPAs of PTI including Azizullah Gran, Mohibullah and Fazal Hakeem were booked for misuse of powers and illegal recruitments during the PTI government in the province.

They had managed to recruit as many as 66 persons illegally in Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat, said the record of the Anti-Corruption Department, adding that a loss of Rs 13 million was caused to the national exchequer.

The three accused had applied for interim bail in the court which was granted to them till June 01 while the court had also sought relevant records from the concerned quarters.