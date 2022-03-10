UrduPoint.com

Three Facilitators Of Kocha Risaldar Blast Killed: Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Three facilitators of Kocha Risaldar blast killed: Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif Thursday confirmed that three facilitators of 'Kocha Risaldar' blast were killed by the security forces while investigation was underway to trace out all the perpetrators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif Thursday confirmed that three facilitators of 'Kocha Risaldar' blast were killed by the security forces while investigation was underway to trace out all the perpetrators.

Addressing a press conference on performance of KP police department here, he said the investigation into Kocha Risaldar terrorist attack was being carried out on scientific and technical grounds and soon all other perpetrators would be arrested.

The CM's aide said that during the last two months 14 police personnel embraced martyrdom in different incidents of terrorism and 24 others received injuries.

On the occasion, the two-month performance of KP police was released in which it was revealed that the incidents of dacoity and killing remained very low in the province.

During the year 2022, 438 cases of murdered were reported from across the province out of which 21 blind murder cases were resolved.

Similarly 34 cases of street crimes took place out of which 21 were resolved and 41 accused were apprehended.

In the first two months of the current year, as many as 55 cases of terrorism were registered out of which 11 were traced out with arrest of 11 accused.

>