Three Factories Gutted
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Precious material in three factories was reduced to ashes due to fire incidents in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a hardboard factory situated at 225 Ahmad Nagar due to unknown reason. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.
On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 along with four vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.
However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.
Meanwhile, fire also erupted in a Dyeing Factory situated at Jhang Road near Airport Stop and burnt cloth waste in a large scale.
Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after hectic efforts of many hours with the help of 3 vehicles.
Similarly, Rescue 1122 also put out the fire in another dyeing factory situated at FIEDMC area Chak Jhumra and in a mini truck loaded with tents, chairs and other catering material near Chak No.106 Chaudhary Wala after hectic efforts, he added.
