Three Factories Gutted, Clothes Millions Of Rupees Burnt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:17 PM

Three factories gutted, clothes millions of rupees burnt

Cotton bales, clothes and other items worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes as a fire erupted in three different factories on Thursday

According to Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Zahid Latif, in the first incident, the fire erupted in a sizing factory near Panjpulli which damaged its roof , however, no loss of life was reported.

According to Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Zahid Latif, in the first incident, the fire erupted in a sizing factory near Panjpulli which damaged its roof , however, no loss of life was reported.

In the second incident, the fire engulfed the cotton stock in Rahim Center, Tata Bazaar, and bales worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes.

Separately, the fire broke out in Star Classic food Factory which engulfed a marriage hall adjacent to it and different items burnt.

The Rescue 1122 reached the sites and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However,no loss of life was reported in the incidents.

The causes of the fire were stated to be a short circuit.

