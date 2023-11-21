Three factories sealed, fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The environment protection department sealed 3 factories and imposed heavy fine

on their owners on charge of pollution environment.

A spokesman for the environment department said on Tuesday that the environment officers

checked various factories and found one foundry, one dyeing unit and one sizing unit involved

in emitting excessive smoke on Sammundri Road.

To which, premises of the factories were sealed in addition to imposing a total fine

of Rs 300,000 on their owners.