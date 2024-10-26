Three factories sealed for polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa has sealed three industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs. 800,000 on their owners on charge of polluting environment.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that DD Environment along with his team checked various factories and mills and found three industrial units situated at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) area involved in polluting environment by using prohibited material.