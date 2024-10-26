Three Factories Sealed For Polluting Environment
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa has sealed three industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs. 800,000 on their owners on charge of polluting environment.
A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that DD Environment along with his team checked various factories and mills and found three industrial units situated at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) area involved in polluting environment by using prohibited material.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Black Day2 minutes ago
-
October 27 marks the darkest day in Kashmir's recent history: Wani11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Shaheed SI Haider Ali offered at Police Lines HQ11 minutes ago
-
FDA, WASA budgets of Rs.11.472bn approved for 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to observe Kashmir Black Day in effective manner: Qasim Noon12 minutes ago
-
Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s book launching ceremony on Sunday12 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad12 minutes ago
-
Observance of Kashmir black day in SZABIST University campus Larkana21 minutes ago
-
History will forever remember October 27 as Black Day: Ayaz Sadiq21 minutes ago
-
PHA inquiry to check recent promotions, appointments21 minutes ago
-
Sindh has its unique historical identity: Ayaz Latif Palijo21 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, 2 escape after police encounter31 minutes ago