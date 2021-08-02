UrduPoint.com

Three Factories Sealed For Violating Covid-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has expedited action against violation of Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed three factories in Latifabad on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad Saima Fatima paid surprise visits to Jaflex Industries, Karachi Traders and PEPSI Depot and sealed all factories till further orders for not following SOPs and fine was also imposed them.

Fatima Saima also called upon the traders and businessmen to ensure strict implementation of COVID SOPs failing which strict action would be taken against the violators.

