Three Factories Sealed Over Smoke Emission, Cases Registered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 07:15 PM

The campaign against smoke emission in the wake of possible smog weather has been started by the district administration sealing three factories on Saturday

The operation was carried out led by Assistant Commissioner city Khawaja Umair in industrial estate area.

The cases were also got registered against the factory owners on behalf of Environment department.

The teams have been constituted under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo issued orders to speed up the anti-smog campaign.

He said that the Punjab government has directed to take strict action against smog and added that the cases will also be registered against those involved in burning crop residues.

