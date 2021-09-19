Three factories sealed over violation of environment SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) jointly sealed three factories over the spreading of pollution here on Sunday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Habibullah along with the officers of EPA inspected various factories in Industrial Estate Hayatabad and sealed three units emitting injurious smoke and polluting the area.

District administration in collaboration with EPA has launched a crackdown on factories violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) and polluting the environment and in a few days have also sealed several industrial units.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed the inspection of factories through the districts and implementation of the SOPs issued by EPA in letter of spirit.