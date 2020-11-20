BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Three faculty members of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) have been included in Stanford University's list of the world's top most cited scientists.

According to the IUB spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the report was prepared by Prof. John PA Ioannidis at Stanford University and his team. The US-based Stanford University has released a list that represents the top two per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines.

The exhaustive list has 159,683 persons with three scientists from The Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The three faculty members included Dr Zaheer Abbas and Dr Ghulam Abbas from the Department of Mathematics and Dr Muhammad Azhar Khan from the Department of Physics. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated the faculty members on achieving excellence is research publications and said that this success depicts the global vision of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.