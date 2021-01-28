UrduPoint.com
Three Fake Accounts References Against Zardari Adjourned Till Feb 3

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Three fake accounts references against Zardari adjourned till Feb 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till February 3, on fake accounts references pertaining to Thatha Water Supply, mega money laundering and Park Lane against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group's Head Khawaja Anwar Majeed in the case.

During hearing, the court started to record the statement of NAB witness Ahsan Aslam.

In Park Lane reference, the court asked the Zardari's counsel Farouk H. Naek to conduct cross examination with the witness to this the lawyer said that today he couldn't do this as he had to appear before IHC in another case.

After this, the court adjourned hearing on three references till February 3.

