Three fake pesticides dealers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Three dealers were booked for selling pesticides without a license here on Monday.

According to the official sources, a team headed by inspector agriculture Muhammad Tayyab checked various pesticides shops at Chak 31 SB and its surroundings areas and found that three dealers,Sharjeel,Jamsheed and Atta-ul-Rehman,were selling pesticides illegally at their shops.

Cases were registered against them.