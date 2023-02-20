UrduPoint.com

Three Fake Pesticides Dealers Booked:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Three dealers were booked for selling pesticides without a license here on Monday.

According to the official sources, a team headed by inspector agriculture Muhammad Tayyab checked various pesticides shops at Chak 31 SB and its surroundings areas and found that three dealers,Sharjeel,Jamsheed and Atta-ul-Rehman,were selling pesticides illegally at their shops.

Cases were registered against them.

