Three Fake Price Control Magistrates Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Three fake price control magistrates arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In Shad Bagh area here, three fake price control magistrates were arrested while attempting to fine shopkeepers on Bhama Road on Thursday.

The suspects — Arif, Ishaq and Atif -- were caught red-handed by local shop owners, who alerted the authorities.

Assistant Commissioner of Ravi Zone, Tariq Shabbir, arrived at the scene and, after verifying the situation, handed the fake magistrates over to the police. An FIR was filed against them under Section 419 for impersonation.

Meanwhile, following directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, the district administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers and corrupt individuals in Lahore.

The operation was supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shujain Vistro on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore. The ADCG stated that the district administration has zero tolerance for fake price control magistrates involved in extortion, profiteering, and other criminal activities.

