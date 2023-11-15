Open Menu

Three Fake Seed Dealers Booked:

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Three fake seed dealers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Three seed dealers were booked for selling seeds at their shops without having registration and licence here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, during an ongoing drive against fake seed dealers in the district,Seed Inspector Mansoor Ahmad visited grain market Sillanwali for monitoring seed market and found that three fake dealers-Asad Abrar at Sheikh enterprises grain market Sillanwali,Muhammad Ashraf at Ashraf traders shop 71 grain market Sillanwali and Malik Asim at Malik Shafique traders shop 20 grain market Sillanwali were selling seeds without having any registration and the licence.

The Seed Inspector got registered cases against the three fake dealers over violation.

