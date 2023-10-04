Three fake visa holders en-route to Athens offloaded, agent arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Federal investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday offloaded three passengers intending to travel to Athens (Capital of Greece) over fake visa, besides taking immediate action,apprehended the agent within the airport's premises.

According to a spokesperson, the suspects-- Muhammad Zubair, Waheed Akhtar and Asad Daniyal were scheduled to depart on flight number EY242 over fake visa, while fake stamps for Athens departure and Pakistan arrival were also affixed to the passports of the suspects.

The team ,on the suspects' identification,also arrested the accused agent named Muhammad Dildar within the airport's premises.Multiple messages and fake travel documents were recovered from the agent's mobile phone.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspects said that they had paid an amount of 2.5 million rupees each to the agent for fake cards and stamps.

The suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for legal proceedings.