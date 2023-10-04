Open Menu

Three Fake Visa Holders En-route To Athens Offloaded, Agent Arrested

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:23 PM

Three fake visa holders en-route to Athens offloaded, agent arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Federal investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday offloaded three passengers intending to travel to Athens (Capital of Greece) over fake visa, besides taking immediate action,apprehended the agent within the airport's premises.

According to a spokesperson, the suspects-- Muhammad Zubair, Waheed Akhtar and Asad Daniyal were scheduled to depart on flight number EY242 over fake visa, while fake stamps for Athens departure and Pakistan arrival were also affixed to the passports of the suspects.

The team ,on the suspects' identification,also arrested the accused agent named Muhammad Dildar within the airport's premises.Multiple messages and fake travel documents were recovered from the agent's mobile phone.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspects said that they had paid an amount of 2.5 million rupees each to the agent for fake cards and stamps.

The suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Mobile Athens Circle Greece Federal Investigation Agency Visa From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

10 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

56 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan