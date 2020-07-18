UrduPoint.com
Three Family Members Among Four Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Three family members among four killed in road mishap

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) ::Four persons including three of a family were killed when a jeep fell into river Morkho in Ujno area of upper Chitral here on Saturday.

According to Police Station Morkho, a jeep carrying family of Sharfuddin Kashfi plunged into river Morkho.

Sharfuddin sustained injuries in the incident while his wife, daughter, son and driver Munir Ahmad killed on the spot.

Police said that bodies of daughter and wife had been recovered from the river while efforts were underway to retrieve remaining two bodies. Reason behind the incident was stated to be dilapidated conditions of roads in the area.

