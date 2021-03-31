UrduPoint.com
Three Family Members Die In A Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:10 PM

At least three persons of a family including a minor girl were killed due to collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley near at Peer Juggi Tehsil Kot Addu

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a person alongwith his son and minor daughter was going somewhere on motorcycle.

All of a sudden,a motorcycle collided with over speeding tractor trolley near Peer Juggi area.

As a result, they died on the spot.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital.

The police concerned started investigation into the incident.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Sabtain and Ayat Batool residents of 557 TD chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

