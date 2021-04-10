Three family members die in road mishap

Three family members including couple were killed as over speeding trailer hit motorcycle on Saturday

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 58 years old citizen namely Saleh Muhammad resident of Mianwali was going to Mian Channu along with his wife and daughter riding on motorcycle.

When they reached near at Chak No 79/10-R a speeding trailer ran over them.

As a result, Saleh Muhammad his wife 50 years old Kousar and 15 years old daughter Shagufta sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies at district headquarters hospital for autopsy.