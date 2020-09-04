UrduPoint.com
Three Family Members Hurt As Roof Caved In Due To Rain

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Three family members hurt as roof caved in due to rain

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three family members including mother with two children sustained injuries as roof of house caved in near Dengian pullan due to rain early Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a roof made with sticks caved in as a result of which three family members sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and rescued the injured from debris and shifted to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were included Aneela w/o Zafar and her two kids Mudassir and Shakila.

APP /sak10:00 hrs

More Stories From Pakistan

