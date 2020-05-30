UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Family Members Hurt In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

Three family members hurt in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

At least three persons of the family including couple and a kid sustained injuries as a car turned turtle at Jhung Road due to over speeding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :At least three persons of the family including couple and a kid sustained injuries as a car turned turtle at Jhung Road due to over speeding.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a family was going somewhere riding on car when it overturned after its steering get free near Kanghan Shumali Jhung Road.

As a result, couple and their kid sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh after providing them first aid.

APP /shn-sak1505 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Mother-in-law of DG Information passes away

59 seconds ago

Israel police kill Palestinian they mistakenly tho ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Spend Over $7Bln in Total to Fight Coron ..

6 minutes ago

Tottenham's Parrott set to miss Premier League res ..

6 minutes ago

Fine imposed on 19 cattle pen owners

6 minutes ago

Former US first lady is heartbroken over death of ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.