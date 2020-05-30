Three Family Members Hurt In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :At least three persons of the family including couple and a kid sustained injuries as a car turned turtle at Jhung Road due to over speeding.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a family was going somewhere riding on car when it overturned after its steering get free near Kanghan Shumali Jhung Road.
As a result, couple and their kid sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh after providing them first aid.
