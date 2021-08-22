Three family members injured as roof of house caves in

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Three family members including two women sustained injuries when the roof of their house caved in on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of a house suddenly caved in at Chowk Munda Alipur area in which 60 years old Manzoor Mai, 40 Musarrat Bibi and 70 Ameer Buksh sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital after providing first aid.