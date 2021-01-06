UrduPoint.com
Three Family Members Killed In Accident In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

At least three people including a woman were killed, with two children received serious injuries after a car collided head-on with troller on M5 motorway passing through Jalalpur Pirwalla, rescuer informed Wednesday

The unfortunate family was holding its journey from Lahore to Karachi fell prey to fatal accident early in the morning.

Reason of accident was yet to be ascertained.

Deceased persons identified as Awais Butt s/o Basheer Butt, 35, Ahmad s/o Abdullah, 22 and Kiran w/o Awais Butt 34 years of age.

DSP motorway Faisal Faraz reached on the spot soon after getting information of the accident.

Dead bodies with injured persons were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan here.

Police has started further investigation.

