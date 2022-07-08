Three family members killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Three family members, including two children were killed, while a girl was injured as over speeding oil tanker hit motorcycle near here on Friday.

A rescue 1122 spokesperson said that an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near petrol pump on Jhumra road.

As a result, three persons were killed on-the-spot while another suffered injuries.

The ill-fated family was identified as Yasmin, 38 of Sultan Nagar, his daughter Areeba, 8, and son Arman, 15, while his daughter Islah, 12, sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot shifted the victims to nearby hospitalNishatabad police launched an investigation.