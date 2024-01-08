Three family members shot dead over old enmity

At least three members of a family were killed while three were also injured during firing over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Chuntra police station here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) At least three members of a family were killed while three were also injured during firing over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Chuntra police station here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the rival group opened indiscriminate firing as a result, Shuja Younis, Atif and 08-year-old Anabiya were killed in the incident.

Additionally, Falak Sher, Saqib, and Tabinda were injured in the altercation.

Soon after the incident, SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabil Khokar reached the crime scene along with the circle team, the dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused involved in this heinous crime.