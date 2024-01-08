Open Menu

Three Family Members Shot Dead Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Three family members shot dead over old enmity

At least three members of a family were killed while three were also injured during firing over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Chuntra police station here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) At least three members of a family were killed while three were also injured during firing over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Chuntra police station here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the rival group opened indiscriminate firing as a result, Shuja Younis, Atif and 08-year-old Anabiya were killed in the incident.

Additionally, Falak Sher, Saqib, and Tabinda were injured in the altercation.

Soon after the incident, SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabil Khokar reached the crime scene along with the circle team, the dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused involved in this heinous crime.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Police Station Circle Saddar Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karac ..

Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karachi: PM

41 minutes ago
 Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

41 minutes ago
 Managing Director STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani visit ..

Managing Director STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani visits HCCI

41 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits rural health center of Bandhi

Commissioner visits rural health center of Bandhi

53 seconds ago
 China condoles killing of two journalists in Gaza

China condoles killing of two journalists in Gaza

56 seconds ago
Two criminals arrested with 7 stolen motorcycles

Two criminals arrested with 7 stolen motorcycles

58 seconds ago
 25 killed in bus, truck crash in Brazil: firefight ..

25 killed in bus, truck crash in Brazil: firefighters

1 minute ago
 PAF T20 Cricket C'ships: Bahawalpur, AJK register ..

PAF T20 Cricket C'ships: Bahawalpur, AJK register easy wins

45 seconds ago
 Equipping youth with IT is need of hour: VC AIOU

Equipping youth with IT is need of hour: VC AIOU

47 seconds ago
 Commissioner inaugurates seven-day anti-polio camp ..

Commissioner inaugurates seven-day anti-polio campaign

48 seconds ago
 Asif Zardari condemns terrorist incident in Bajaur

Asif Zardari condemns terrorist incident in Bajaur

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan