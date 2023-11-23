Three farmers booked for burning crop residue:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Three farmers were booked for burning crops residue in various villages of Bhera tehsil here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team of the agriculture department visited Jeevan wall village, Bhera and it's surrounding areas and found that Muhammad Akhtar,Shamsher Ali and Muhammad Yar were involved in burning the crops residues.

The team got registered cases against the farmers.