Open Menu

Three Farmers Booked For Burning Crop Residue:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Three farmers booked for burning crop residue:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Three farmers were booked for burning crops residue in various villages of Bhera tehsil here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team of the agriculture department visited Jeevan wall village, Bhera and it's surrounding areas and found that Muhammad Akhtar,Shamsher Ali and Muhammad Yar were involved in burning the crops residues.

The team got registered cases against the farmers.

Related Topics

Agriculture

Recent Stories

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

13 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

13 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

14 hours ago
All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

14 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

14 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

14 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

14 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

14 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan