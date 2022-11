SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Three farmers were booked for burning paddy residue near here on Friday.

According to the official sources, a team of the agriculture department visited various areas of tehsil Sahiwal and found that Umar Hayyat, Mumtaz and Bati Khan were involvedin burning the crops residues.

The team got registered cases against the farmers.