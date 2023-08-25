Three farmers booked over water theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The irrigation department caught three farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Friday.

According to an official sources, the irrigation task-force teams conducted raids in various areas including Kot Musa and caught Nasir, Muhammad Tufail and Zafar for stealing water from main channels.

Police registered cases against the water pilferers.